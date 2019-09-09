The Opening Bell 9/9/19: Naperville Based Stenger Family Proof of American Entrepreneurial Spirit

When people think of entrepreneurs, thoughts about tech companies and startups might flood the mind, but the Naperville based Stenger family is an example of the old school entrepreneurship that helped build this country. Steve Grzanich sat down with Ron Stenger and his son, Nick Stenger to learn about the generational entrepreneurship that helped the family thrive back in the late 1800’s all the way to today. Abha Bhattarai (Retail Reporter at The Washington Post) then shared the new details about the number of schools embracing uniforms for students, but retailers are feeling the shift of business.

 

