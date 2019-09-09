× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.09.19: Amazon Career Day, Vista Tower, Kanye West’s Sunday Service

John Williams starts the show, debating the idea of a pregnancy signal button for women to wear on the CTA. Then, John has some questions about the 30,000 jobs Amazon has open and Amazon Career Day, so he invites Amazon Vice President of Workforce Development, Ardine Williams on to explain. And the Vista Tower is the second tallest building in Chicago. Its principal engineer, David Fields, joins the show to talk about the structural logistics, which will help to ease the minds of those inside. Finally, Rhymefest and ChiPedia host Marsha Lyles join the show to share the symbol of Kanye West’s new Sunday Services, one of which took place in Chicago Sunday.