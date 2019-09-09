× The ‘feisty’ Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn on the role of language in today’s society

Bill and Wendy sit down with Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn. They discuss the story about a Rockford woman who filed a federal civil rights suit against the office of Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White over its policies pertaining to the wearing of religious head coverings in driver’s license photographs. Plus, Eric discusses his other column: Language matters: The shift from ‘slave’ to ‘enslaved person’ may be difficult, but it’s important.

