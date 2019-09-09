× Steve Cochran Full Show 09.09.19: Alexa Will Be Programmed to Save Your Life.

On this episode of the Steve Cochran Show, Steve and Ji talk about the latest health news with Doctor Kevin Most, including how Alexa can potentially help predict if you are having health problems… Then CNN Correspondent Ryan Nobles calls in to talk about the latest news in Washington. Your MVPP is 18-year-old Katie Abdallah, founder of Battle Buddies, and Dean has all your entertainment updates. Plus, Sports Agent, Kevin Martin joins the conversation to dissect all the Antonio Brown drama you’ve been hearing lately. Paul Konrad joins live from WGN-TV to talk about WGN’s Morning News Anniversary, and Dr. Deborah Lipstadt joins in studio in the final hour to talk about how she battled Holocaust denial in court.

