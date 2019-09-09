× Schools Catching Onto Simpler Uniform Trends – Retailers Hurting

Back to school shopping is an important time of year for retailers and small shops in the U.S. but more and more schools across the country are requiring uniforms for students, which impacts the bottom line of these stores. Steve Grzanich and Abha Bhattarai (Retail Reporter at The Washington Post) discussed the trend that is reaching students as young as toddlers and what retailers are doing to try to keep customers purchasing clothing in addition to the newly required uniforms.