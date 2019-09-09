Roe Conn Full Show (09/09/19): Rep. Raja reacts to reports of a CIA asset in Russia being compromised, Adam Hoge gets looks at what went wrong for the Bears, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, September 9th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Joe Donlon breaks down a new report about concealed carry involved shootings in Illinois; Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi(IL-08) reacts to reporting that a high-level CIA asset was recalled from Russia over concerns about President Trump revealing their identity; Real Clear Politics’ AB Stoddard analyzes Mark Sanford running for president; The Top Five@5 features Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot inviting Sen. Ted Cruz to tour the city; One of the most accomplished agents in CIA history Bob Baer looks at the likelihood of peace in Afghanistan; And WGN’s Chicago Bears Insider Adam Hoge prepares for Bears/Denver.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!