Roe Conn Full Show (09/09/19): Rep. Raja reacts to reports of a CIA asset in Russia being compromised, Adam Hoge gets looks at what went wrong for the Bears, and more…

Posted 10:18 PM, September 9, 2019, by , Updated at 07:02PM, September 10, 2019

Roe Conn

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, September 9th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Joe Donlon breaks down a new report about concealed carry involved shootings in Illinois; Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi(IL-08) reacts to reporting that a high-level CIA asset was recalled from Russia over concerns about President Trump revealing their identity; Real Clear Politics’ AB Stoddard analyzes Mark Sanford running for president; The Top Five@5 features Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot inviting Sen. Ted Cruz to tour the city; One of the most accomplished agents in CIA history Bob Baer looks at the likelihood of peace in Afghanistan; And WGN’s Chicago Bears Insider Adam Hoge prepares for Bears/Denver.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.