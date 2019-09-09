× Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi on President Trump’s canceled meeting with the Taliban: “The way that he executed this was really poor.”

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss President Trump’s decision to cancel plans to host a Taliban delegation in the US after the terrorist group admitted to killing a US soldier.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3677680/3677680_2019-09-10-004620.64kmono.mp3

