Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi on President Trump’s canceled meeting with the Taliban: “The way that he executed this was really poor.”

Posted 7:40 PM, September 9, 2019, by , Updated at 07:39PM, September 9, 2019

President Donald Trump . (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss President Trump’s decision to cancel plans to host a Taliban delegation in the US after the terrorist group admitted to killing a US soldier.

