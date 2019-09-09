Nick Digilio 9.9.19 | Reviews of “IT: Chapter 2” and “Brittany Runs a Marathon”, Origin Stories Behind Popular Songs

Nick Digilio and Steve Prokopy

Hour 1:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Love, Antosha”, “Midsommar (Director’s Cut)”, “Super Size Me 2”

Hour 2:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Official Secrets”, “IT: Chapter 2”

+ Origin Stories Behind Popular Songs

Hour 3:

+ Origin Stories Behind Popular Songs (cont.)

+ Where Brands Got Their Names

Hour 4:

+ Where Brands Got Their Names

+ Goofy World Records

+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke

