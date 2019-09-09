Nick Digilio 9.9.19 | Reviews of “IT: Chapter 2” and “Brittany Runs a Marathon”, Origin Stories Behind Popular Songs
Hour 1:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Love, Antosha”, “Midsommar (Director’s Cut)”, “Super Size Me 2”
Hour 2:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Official Secrets”, “IT: Chapter 2”
+ Origin Stories Behind Popular Songs
Hour 3:
+ Origin Stories Behind Popular Songs (cont.)
+ Where Brands Got Their Names
Hour 4:
+ Where Brands Got Their Names
+ Goofy World Records
+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke
