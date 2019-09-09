× National Geographic explorer and space archaeologist Sarah Parcak: “When we excavate, we don’t dig to find, we dig to find out”

Professor, Egyptologist and author Sarah Parcak joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss her new book, “Archaeology from Space: How the Future Shapes Our Past.” Sarah talks about what a “space archaeologist” does, the advancement of technology and how it has helped improve her work, what got her interested in archaeology, how much more there is to discover, what she is looking for when she is on an archaeological dig, how crowdsourcing is helping archaeology and why she believes that we are in a golden age of archaeological discovery.

