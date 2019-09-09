× MVPP 09.09.19: Katie Abdallah | Battle Buddies

Katie Abdallah, 18 years old, just graduated from Lake Forest High School in June. When she was a junior, she enrolled in a business incubator class where the objective was to solve problems creatively. Her group focused on helping cancer patients that were going through chemotherapy. They created Battle Buddies, which is a nonprofit organization that seeks to raise the spirits of pediatric cancer patients in metro Chicago by pairing them with local young adult volunteers who meet with them on a biweekly basis. Their goal is to provide a break from the hardships and stress involved in battling cancer and allow them to hang out and kick back with a buddy. During these interactions, partners can color, play games, read books, and talk.

