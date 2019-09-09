Monday Morning Movie Reviews 9.9.19 | “IT: Chapter 2”, “Brittany Runs a Marathon”, “Love, Antosha” and more

Posted 4:00 AM, September 9, 2019, by

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise in New Line Cinema’s horror thriller "It: Chapter 2." (Brooke Palmer/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

While Erik Childress covers the Toronto International Film Festival, Steve Prokopy brings you this week’s edition of the Monday Morning Movie Reviews.

This time around, Steve and Nick review Love, Antosha, Brittany Runs a Marathon, Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken, and box-office titan IT: Chapter 2.

