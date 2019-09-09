× Monday Evening Quarterback with Bears Insider Adam Hoge: “It was sort of a catastrophic offensive failure and it happened at multiple levels”

It’s the return of “Monday Evening Quarterback!” Tonight, Justin and WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge break down the Bears uninspiring 10-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers that opened the NFL’s 100th season. Adam and Justin talk about the catastrophic offensive failure, the ways in which Matt Nagy was outcoached, the awful performances from both Mitchell Trubisky and the offensive line, what we can take away from Mitch’s bad night, the lack of any sort of running game, Allen Robinson’s nice start to the season, if the lack of preseason reps hindered the team, the dominating performance by the Bears defense, the differences between a Fangio-led defense and this year’s Pagano led-defense, the impact of Khalil Mack despite not having outstanding statistics and what we need to look for on Sunday as the Bears take on the Vic Fangio-led Broncos in Denver.

