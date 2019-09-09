× Uber adding Chicago jobs, Mayor Lightfoot inviting Senator Cruz to Chicago and the world’s largest Starbucks opening on the Magnificent Mile in November

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Uber saying it is bringing 2000 jobs to Chicago, Mayor Lightfoot inviting Senator Ted Cruz to visit the South and West sides of Chicago, Northwestern and Notre Dame both rising in the new U.S. News and World Report rankings of best colleges and universities, the world’s largest Starbucks opening in November, the Cubs getting beat up in Milwaukee, the Sox losing 2 of 3 at home to the Angels, Mitch Trubisky possibly having the worst game of any NFL quarterback, the Chicago Sky preparing for their first playoff game and Justin getting some new glasses.