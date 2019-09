× Kanye West’s Sunday Service as told by Rhymefest and Marsha Lyles: “It’s better than people selling us crap” about religion

Rhymefest joins John Williams from Kanye West’s ranch in Wyoming to shed light on the mega rapper’s Sunday Service, to which he bused groups of kids and for which he had one warning. Plus, Chipedia host Marsha Lyles shares her experience from an audience member’s standpoint.