In a North Lawndale garden, there’s a 20 foot shipping container with a museum inside – Keep reading, we’ll explain

Lawndale Pop-Up Spot is a hyper-local museum inside a shipping container in a garden at 16th and Spaulding. Co-founder Jonathan Kelley says the idea came out of another project he was working on while in graduate school at the University of Illinois at Chicago, focused on museum and exhibition studies. The first exhibit, called A Safe Place, was put together by high school students and focuses on positive news rather than the negative stories that often dominate coverage of the West Side. It will run through the fall. The hope is that other hyper-local exhibits will follow in this space, and that the project will expand to additional neighborhoods. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lawndalepopupspot/.

Here’s WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon with more details on this Wintrust Neighborhood News story:

