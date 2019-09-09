× From Dream to Reality: History of Riot Fest

Riot Fest, a three-day music festival, will begin on September 13 through September 15 in Douglas Park. This festival will have music from genres of Punk Rock, Alternative, Hip Hop & more. Riot Fest founder, Mike Petryshyn talks about this year’s theme and how he started the festival.

For more information about the Riot Fest 2019 schedule, passes visit: Riotfest.org

Follow Riot Fest on Twitter at Twitter.com/RiotFest

Like Riot Fest on Facebook at Facebook.com/RiotFest