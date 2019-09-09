Former CIA agent Bob Baer on the Taliban potentially coming to Camp David to sign a peace agreement with the United States: “Politically it’s utterly stupid.”

President Donald Trump participates in a briefing about Hurricane Dorian at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Havelock, N.C., aboard Air Force One. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Bob Baer, one of the most accomplished agents in CIA history, now intelligence & security analyst for CNN joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss whether peace will ever come in Afghanistan after peace talks were cancelled by President Trump, following a deadly Taliban attack in Kabul that killed 12 people, including an American soldier.

