× Former CIA agent Bob Baer on the Taliban potentially coming to Camp David to sign a peace agreement with the United States: “Politically it’s utterly stupid.”

Bob Baer, one of the most accomplished agents in CIA history, now intelligence & security analyst for CNN joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss whether peace will ever come in Afghanistan after peace talks were cancelled by President Trump, following a deadly Taliban attack in Kabul that killed 12 people, including an American soldier.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3677687/3677687_2019-09-10-010827.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!