× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #35: Balbo, Believers, Bulls and Bears

Tonight on Extension 720: A sit-down with B.J. Armstrong. The former champion-turned-agent gives us his thoughts on the business of professional sport and what he learned from Michael Jordan. Rebecca Makkai is winning award after award from her amazing novel “The Great Believers.” She’s in studio. And we start our new series with Chicago Historian John R. Schmidt. We go and explore some of the places in his new book “Hidden Chicago Landmarks.” Tonight? The forgotten Balbo Column next to Soldier Field. It’s Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann. Also, Bears.

