Dr. Samuel Kim on the dangers of vaping

Dr. Samuel Kim, MD, is a thoracic surgeon at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago. He joined the Bill and Wendy show to discuss vaping and the dangers and health risks associated with it. While tobacco smoking has long been clearly linked to cancer, Dr. Kim says the health risks from vaping are just beginning to be understood because e-cigarettes are still unregulated.

