× Celebrating National Grandparent’s Day with Dr. Lilian Carson

What does being a grandparent add to the parenting mix? Psychotherapist and authority on child development, parenting and grandparenting, Dr. Lillian Carson tells WGN Radio’s Karen Conti on National Grandparent’s Day! Dr. Carson shares the different dynamics of grandparenting in the modern family, giving gifts as a grandparent and her book The Essential Grandparent.

You can purchase Dr. Carson’s book here.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.