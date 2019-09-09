× Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.9.19: If $120,000 was deposited into your bank account by accident, what would you do?

Dr. Samuel Kim, thoracic surgeon at Northwestern Medicine discusses the health effects of vaping. Eric Zorn talks about the anti-headgear rules for driver’s licenses. And, a Pennsylvania couple is facing felony theft charges after their bank accidentally put $120,000 in their account. Bill and Wendy ask listeners if $120,000 was deposited into their bank account by accident, what would they do?

