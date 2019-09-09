× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 9.9.19: Could you pass the U.S. Naturalization test?

Today on the show, Bill shares his thoughts on the movie “Late Night”. He talks about the time he accidentally started a death rumor about actor Treat Williams. And, Wendy gives Bill and Ryan Burrow a sample U.S. Naturalization test over the air.

