Andrea and The Reporters Journalistic Panel: Will Byington, Alex Garcia and Nancy Stone

On this episode of Andrea & The Reporters, Andrea chats with award-winning photojournalists Alex Garcia, Will Byington and Nancy Stone about their careers, the photos that have stuck with them the most, if they take photos during their “off” time, the lost art of the photo album, how photos should be preserved, how they use Instagram and social media and the importance of archives and why you shouldn’t delete your photos.