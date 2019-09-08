This is History: 18 Years After 9/11, ‘Texaco Star Theater’ Breaks Ground on TV, Nixon on ‘Laugh-In’, Bears’ Walter Payton Scores an NFL Record

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 1987, file photo, Chicago Bears' Walter Payton carries the ball during an NFL football against the Seattle Sehawks in Chicago. According to a new book, Payton abused painkillers in retirement and became suicidal. In "Sweetness: The Enigmatic Life of Walter Payton," author Jeff Pearlman says the Hall of Fame running back used a cocktail of Tylenol and Vicodin in retirement, kept tanks of nitrous oxide in his garage and even obtained Ritalin from a friend whose son was prescribed pills. (AP Photo/John Swart, File)

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan reflect on the impact of 9/11 and how it changed America on the 18th Anniversary, sharing the audio from various news outlets on that fateful morning. Plus, ‘Texaco Star Theater’ debuts, Richard Nixon appears on ‘Laugh-In’ and Water Payton scores an NFL record.

 

