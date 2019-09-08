× This is History: 18 Years After 9/11, ‘Texaco Star Theater’ Breaks Ground on TV, Nixon on ‘Laugh-In’, Bears’ Walter Payton Scores an NFL Record

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan reflect on the impact of 9/11 and how it changed America on the 18th Anniversary, sharing the audio from various news outlets on that fateful morning. Plus, ‘Texaco Star Theater’ debuts, Richard Nixon appears on ‘Laugh-In’ and Water Payton scores an NFL record.