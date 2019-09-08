× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 9/8/2019

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson speaks with Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs about state fiscal issues. As well as his recent endorsement of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren for Democratic presidential nomination.

Next, Rick is joined by David McSweeney, Illinois State Representative of Barrington Hills. David and Rick discuss how he will not seek re-election in 2020 but is considering a bid for the U.S. senate or secretary of state on 2022 statewide ballot.

Sam Toia president and CEO, Illinois Restaurant Association, on upcoming Chicago Gourmet events around the Chicagoland area. Sam conversates with Rick about the restaurants creating buzz around Illinois. Toia also shines the light on industry issues going on. For more information visit https://www.chicagogourmet.org/