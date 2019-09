× The Dark Power of Comedian Anthony Jeselnik: Crossing the Line and Loving It, New Comedy Central Series ‘Good Talk’

Comedian Anthony Jeselnik joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about his new Friday night Comedy Central series ‘Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik’ with some of his best friends in comedy, his impactful debut on ‘The Roast of Donald Trump’, overreactions of people and crossing the line in his stand-up and loving it.