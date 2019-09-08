× Steve Dale 9/8/2019 Full Show: Luna needs your help!

Steve Dale speaks with Tomi Trancheta as she provides an update about her 4 orphaned coyotes that were senselessly removed from their home by the IL Department of Natural Resources. Three of the four coyotes confiscated from her backyard a couple months ago have died and the sole survivor, Luna, is cooped up in a small indoor enclosure with no other contact. For 13 years she cared for the coyotes, passed all inspections without hesitation or question, and even invited the public for educational talks about coyotes.

Luna needs your help, Sign this petition urging Illinois Governor Pritzker to intervene; stop Luna’s suffering and send her home where she belongs. Or donate to Toni’s Go fund Me, Bringlunathecoyotehome.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv