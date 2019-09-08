State Rep. David McSweeney- Focus on either a run for Illinois secretary of state or the U.S. Senate in 2022.

Illinois Rep. David McSweeney, R-Cary, speaks to lawmakers while on the House floor during veto session at the Illinois State Capitol Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Rick Pearson speaks with Republican State Rep David McSweeney on his decision not to seek 5th term-re-election. He is considering a bid for the U.S. senate or secretary of state on 2022 statewide ballot.  McSweeney says he “plans to finish his two-year term and is exploring the creation of a super PAC to support a statewide bid.” David was elected back in  2013.

