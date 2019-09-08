× Sam Toia CEO, Illinois Restaurant Association “People want Experience .. That’s going out to eat”

Rick Pearson talks to Sam Toia president and CEO, Illinois Restaurant Association, on upcoming Chicago Gourmet events around the Chicagoland area. Sam conversates with Rick about the restaurants creating buzz around Illinois. Toia also shines the light on industry issues going on.

For more information visit https://www.chicagogourmet.org/