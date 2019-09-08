Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association, leads Aldermen, merchants, and business leaders in a news conference voicing opposition to a proposed increase of Chicago's minimum wage to $13 an hour Monday, Dec. 1, 2014, in Chicago. Chicago is set to become the latest U.S. city to raise its minimum wage, as Mayor Rahm Emanuel fast-tracks a politically popular plan to reach $13 per hour amid his bid for a second term and criticism that he's out-of-touch with working people. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Sam Toia CEO, Illinois Restaurant Association “People want Experience .. That’s going out to eat”
Rick Pearson talks to Sam Toia president and CEO, Illinois Restaurant Association, on upcoming Chicago Gourmet events around the Chicagoland area. Sam conversates with Rick about the restaurants creating buzz around Illinois. Toia also shines the light on industry issues going on.