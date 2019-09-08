× Pinch Hitters 09/08/19: Jerry Nunn in for Dean Richards

Jerry Nunn fills in for the latter half of Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning and covers a wide range of topics! First, Jerry talks about the latest in the Chicagoland music scene. Then, Veronica Witkin, guitarist and singer of the Glam Skanks, calls in to talk about their current tour and the band’s time spent as the opener for Adam Ant. Finally, editor at Epicurious, Emily Johnson, joins the FoodTime segment. She talks with Jerry about “The New Fall 2019 Cookbooks We Can’t Wait to Cook From” article recently posted by Epicurious.