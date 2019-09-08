Karen Conti | Full Show 9/8/19

Posted 9:23 PM, September 8, 2019, by

Karen Conti

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

It’s a parent-focused show this evening for National Grandparents Day! Karen discusses whether moms and dads should be given equal parenting leave from companies after the birth of a child. Later on, Dr. Lilian Carson, author of the The Essential Grandparent, talks about the different aspects of being a grandparent.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.