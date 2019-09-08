× Karen Conti | Full Show 9/8/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

It’s a parent-focused show this evening for National Grandparents Day! Karen discusses whether moms and dads should be given equal parenting leave from companies after the birth of a child. Later on, Dr. Lilian Carson, author of the The Essential Grandparent, talks about the different aspects of being a grandparent.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.