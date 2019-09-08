× Illinois State Treasurer – Michael W. Frerichs “Politics is the art of compromise”

Rick Pearson speaks with Illinois State Treasurer Michael W. Frerichs about Illinois fiscal issues also, his recent endorsement of Elizabeth Warren for Democratic presidential nomination. As the Illinois Chief Investment and Banking Officer. His office invests money on behalf of the state and local units of government. Frerichs believes in providing individuals with financial tools so that they can invest in themselves.