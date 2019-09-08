Highlights: White Sox 5 – Angels 1 – 9/8/19

Posted 7:57 PM, September 8, 2019, by , Updated at 07:53PM, September 8, 2019

Chicago White Sox shortstop Danny Mendick (20), and left fielder Eloy Jimenez, right, celebrate at the end of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Chicago. The Chicago White Sox won 5-1. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels – September 8, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.