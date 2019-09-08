‘Gridiron Greats’ Chicago Bears Legends Mike Ditka, Charles ‘Peanut’ Tillman, Brian Urlacher and Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael: Giving Back Off the Field, 100th Anniversary of NFL, Bears Loss in the Preseason Opener

Posted 5:34 AM, September 8, 2019

PHOTO: Mike Ditka, ESPN. Steve McMichael. Charles Tillman, David Plier. Former NFL player Brian Urlacher delivers his speech during an induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday in Canton, Ohio. AP PHOTO. Steve McMichael.

Join Dave as he talks to Chicago Bears Legends Mike Ditka, Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael, Charles ‘Peanut’ Tillman and Brian Urlacher about the ‘Gridiron Greats Hall of Fame’ about the importance of giving back off the field, the 100th season of the NFL and some thoughts on the Bears loss to the Packers in the season opener.

