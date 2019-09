× Extra! Extra! A Performance and Interview with the Cast of Disney’s “Newsies”

Cast members of Disney’s “Newsies” sit down with Dean to talk about the show and the “music that makes audiences want to stand up and cheer.” The cast also shows off two hit tunes from the show in a spectacular performance live on the radio waves. Tickets for “Newsies” are available now and the show runs through October 20th at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora.