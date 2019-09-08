× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | September 8th, 2019 | AIDS Foundation of Chicago CEO, John Peller, Cast of Paramount Theatre Newsies

It’s a condensed, but busy, edition of Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning as Dean takes off early to participate in the Mexican Independence Day Parade. First up, Dean taps into the live stream of Kanye West’s “Sunday Service” on Northerly Island. (9:37) Then, Dave Schwan delivers this week’s “Far Flung Forecast” to Dean as they head west to California. (16:58) Then, Dean talks with the President and CEO of AIDS Foundation of Chicago, John Peller, about the 2019 AIDS run and walk. The annual event takes place on Saturday, October 5th at Soldier Field and has already raised over $183,000. You can learn more at aidsrunwalk.org. (22:00) Finally, Cast members of Disney’s “Newsies” sit down with Dean to talk about the show and the “music that makes audiences want to stand up and cheer.” The cast also shows off two hit tunes from the show in a spectacular performance live on the radio waves. Tickets for “Newsies” are available now and the show runs through October 20th at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora. (45:38) That and so much more on this edition of Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning!