Chicago’s Own Grant Deporter: Chicago Gateway Green, Green Tie Ball, History of Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse Building in River North, Chicago Sports Museum

Dave Plier talks to Grant DePorter, Chair of Gateway Green and President and Managing Partner of Harry Caray’s Restaurant Group, about upcoming Green Tie Ball on Friday September 13th, the greening and beautification of Chicago’s expressways, the history behind Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse building on Kinzie and the Chicago Sports Museum.