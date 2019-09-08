× Brian Noonan Show 9/8/19: “The Band’s Visit” and Cooking Up a Cure for the Scleroderma Foundation

Brian gives a “Bow Tie Theatre Review” of Broadway in Chicago’s production of The Band’s Visit, then discusses the Cooking Up a Cure fundraiser for the Scleroderma Foundation of Greater Chicago.



Brian opens the show with a story about the phrase “when you see something, say something,” and how it impacted him in the parking garage on the way to the WGN Radio studios to do the show. He compares his tale to the experience of visiting Batman’s Batcave, which his producer Cody Gough helps expand on. Brian then shares a funny story about trying to smuggle wine into a concert.

Then, Brian and Cody give a “Bow Tie Theatre Review” of Broadway in Chicago’s production of The Band’s Visit, running through September 15, 2019, at the Cadillac Palace Theatre. The Band’s Visit is the winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, making it one of the most Tony-winning musicals in history. Hear why you don’t want to miss this compelling and unique musical!

Stephanie Gresh and Chef Cleetus Friedman then join Brian in-studio to discuss Cooking Up a Cure, a fundraising event which combines some of Chicago’s best chefs, breweries, wineries and distilleries to raise money and awareness for the Scleroderma Foundation of Greater Chicago. The event takes place on Thursday, September 12, at an all new location, City Hall (838 W. Kinzie). Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and 6:30 p.m. for general admission guests. All proceeds from the Cooking Up a Cure event support the Scleroderma Foundation’s ongoing mission of providing support, education and research for scleroderma patients and their families.

To wrap up the show, Brian and the crew talk about the importance of seeing your doctor, preventative care, and Chicago’s Alhambra Palace Restaurant, which is hosting Chicago Gateway Green’s Green Tie Ball fundraiser Friday, September 13 at 6:30pm.