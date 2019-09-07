× Zeb Wise Wins at The Brickyard In BC39 Driven to Save Lives Dirt Race!

16 year old USAC Dirt Track driver Zeb Wise joins Dane “On The Road” after his victory driving for Clausen Marshall racing in the 2nd annual BC39 Driven to Save Lives race, powered by NOS. Hear as Zeb shares a life in racing, his appreciation for family, friends and his success so far in his career. Listen as Zeb talks about the excitement of the race and what may be next for this driver as he moves forward with his very bright future.