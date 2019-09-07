× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/7/19: WeWork Struggles Before Its IPO, Judge Hands Bud Light a Loss, & the Future of Robotics in the Workforce

Amy Guth, host of the Crain’s Daily Gist podcast, talks to reporters from around the country about business headlines of the week.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Wall Street Journal reporter Maureen Farrell joins Amy to break down WeWork’s upcoming IPO, why some investors are concerned, and their other recent struggles.

Segment 2: (At 12:29) Amy and producer Griffin discuss two stories from the past week that involve potentially false advertising: pressure on the FTC to tighten the restrictions around “Made in the USA” claims, and a federal judge orders Bud Light to suspend their “no corn syrup” campaign.

Segment 3: (At 19:45) Peter Coy, economics editor at Bloomberg Businessweek, joins the show to talk about the future of robotics in the American workforce, and how they might be used to help workers instead of replace them.

Segment 4: (At 29:35) Amy runs down a few local business stories from the past week, including the boyfriend of an Ulta Beauty executive who allegedly used inside information to profit illegally.