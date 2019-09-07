× White Sox Weekly 9/7/19: Danny Mendick, Mike Shirley, Aaron Bummer, and more!

On this edition of White Sox Weekly, Mark Carman talks with Danny Mendick about his journey to the big leagues. Then, Carm takes a look at the week that was for the White Sox with the “week in review” segment.

Continuing on, Carm talks with Mike Shirley about his recent promotion to the White Sox director of amateur scouting, and Aaron Bummer about playing college baseball at the University of Nebraska.

To round out the show, Carm talks with White Sox first base coach Daryl Boston, former White Sox outfielder Ron Kittle, and Chuck Swirsky who is filling in on the TV broadcast.