Green Bay Packers' Preston Smith sacks Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago. The Packers won 10-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (9/5/19): Full Bears vs. Packers Postgame Reaction
Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ disappointing 10-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. The guys assess what went wrong beyond the offense’s inability to stretch the field, the lack of starter play in pre-season, and more.