The Hamp & O'B Show with Koz (9/5/19): Full Bears vs. Packers Postgame Reaction

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ disappointing 10-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. The guys assess what went wrong beyond the offense’s inability to stretch the field, the lack of starter play in pre-season, and more.