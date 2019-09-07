Scott Borchetta Brings Big Machine, Music and More to The Brickyard!

Posted 4:05 PM, September 7, 2019, by , Updated at 04:13PM, September 7, 2019

CEO of Big Machine Record Scott Borchetta

Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta joins Dane “On The Road” live from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Hear as Scott fills us in on the vision for events like FGL Fest, concerts, and racing at IMS. Listen as Scott shares his lifelong passion for cars, racing and Indy and living the dream through products, people and experiences…all while giving back to great causes along the way.

For more information on music with Big Machine Label group go to bigmachinelabelgroup.com and for the platinum filtered spirit featured at the Brickyard check out bigmachinevodka.com.

Dane Neal and Scott Borchetta

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.