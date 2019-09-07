× Scott Borchetta Brings Big Machine, Music and More to The Brickyard!

Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta joins Dane “On The Road” live from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Hear as Scott fills us in on the vision for events like FGL Fest, concerts, and racing at IMS. Listen as Scott shares his lifelong passion for cars, racing and Indy and living the dream through products, people and experiences…all while giving back to great causes along the way.

For more information on music with Big Machine Label group go to bigmachinelabelgroup.com and for the platinum filtered spirit featured at the Brickyard check out bigmachinevodka.com.