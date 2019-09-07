× Roe Conn’s LIVE Music Friday (09/06/19): Kevin Mileski

Singer/songwriter Kevin Mileski joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes for another edition of ‘Live Music Friday’

ABOUT:Kevin Mileski is a unique finger-style guitarist and a strong thoughtful vocalist. He has touched the hearts of all kinds of music fans and professionals world-wide. His music has been heard all over the world on various public, commercial, satellite, and online radio stations as well as various TV placements including Grey’s Anatomy. Kevin has released four full-length albums to date – all have received high praise from critics everywhere and within all genres. Through a strong touring schedule out of Colorado and Chicago over many years, he has earned the respect of fans and professionals alike. He has performed in almost every state in the country. Whether an intimate solo show or a small band, it’s a good story wrapped in a percussive and thoughtful composition.

Although his music has won over many fans not previously intrigued with the genre, he is also recognized for his comedy and wit in his live performances. “What won me over was his witty, engaging presence and incredible melodic sensibility”, states a Colorado music critic of Kevin’s live performance. “He has the ability to take you on an emotional journey through musical composition and stories.”

Kevin has graced the stages at some of the best venues in the country including, most notably, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO. He has composed pieces for such prestigious dance organizations as Giordano Dance Chicago and the Missouri Contemporary Ballet. He has opened for and shared shows with many large touring acts such as Peter Mulvey, Brendan James, Sam Bush, Rusted Root, Little Feat, Gregory Alan Isakov, Dave Barnes, Dick Prall, Michael McDermott, & Gaelic Storm. He was voted a top 5 finalist in the 2006 and 2011 Independent Music Awards. Kevin was one of only 12 people chosen to perform at the the 2013 Telluride Bluegrass Festival as a second alternate and one of a handful of honorable mentions in the 2012 Telluride Bluegrass Festival’s Troubadour Competition.

Kevin has been featured on many independent recordings, has teamed up with numerous professional performers, and has made his niche as a background vocalist all over the country for many notable recording artists. He was voted in as a top 50 semi-finalist in the Independent Music World Series 2004 by TAXI for his album “Which Way Did He Turn?” which has sold over 2000 copies in the last four years. The 2006 release of “Through The Window” has resulted in Kevin’s induction into the Independent Artists Registry. His music has been featured on Musicmatch.com, MP3.com, Audio Lunchbox, XM Radio, Whole Wheat Radio, Pandora, Spotify, and Touchtunes Jukeboxes. It has been heard on public and commercial radio stations across the country.