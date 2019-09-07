× Quest For Gold – Episode 7: Men’s Beach Volleyball: Olympian Phil Dalhausser Taking It ‘One Point At A Time’

WGN’s Ryan Burrow gives us an update as more Americans set their eyes on the 2020 Olympics in Japan.

Phil Dalhausser, Nick Lucena, Jake Gibb, and Taylor Crabb talk to WGN’s Ryan Burrow about Olympic qualifications after wrapping up the AVP Gold Series Championships in Chicago last weekend.

Team USA Men’s Basketball has a tough game ahead against Greece.

USA Softball grabs a big win against Japan.

And USA Rowing secured plenty of slots for the 2020 Summer Games.

The 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo begin July 24, 2020

WGN’s Ryan Burrow hosts “Quest For Gold,” a weekly update on preparations for the Summer Games.

Over the next year he’ll talk to athletes, coaches, reporters, and other news makers involved in the Olympic movement…while adding a little Chicago flavor. He’ll get updates on preparations, new sports, local Olympians, and reinvestigate what went wrong in Chicago’s bid for the 2016 games.