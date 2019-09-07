× Paranormal research, events and investigations around Chicago

WGN Radio’s Matt Bubala is joined by U.S. Paranormal Research’s Bryan Meisinger and Nicole Repa along with Scott Musial from the Chicago Paranormal League. The paranormal pro’s try to sway Matt’s skepticism on weird events and the possibility of spiritual powers. They also share many of the eerie moments they have experienced, and answer listener questions on the paranormal!

You can join the Lockdown event at the Crown Point Jail & Sheriff’s House on Saturday, September 28th. Purchase tickets here.