× OTL #673: The Monster Within, TIF analysis update, Revitalizing Auburn-Gresham

Mike Stephen learns the powerful story of living with a personality-changing brain tumor from local author Mary Ellen Aschenbrenner, gets an update on TIFs in Chicago from civic educator Tom Tresser, and discusses the efforts to revitalize the Auburn-Gresham neighborhood. Check out the OTL Wrap Party towards the end of the show so you can let us know what you’d do if you were in charge of TIF money in Chicago! This week’s local music is brought to us by Vo Era.

