On The Road w/ Dane Neal | Full Show 0/07/19

Dane gets the show “On The Road” by talking all things Brickyard 400 happening over at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekened! Listen in to hear Dane talk with the speedway’s President Doug Boles, Commentator Jeff “Hollywood” Hammond, American race car drivers Chris Bell and Zeb Wise to all talk about all the fun events happening TONIGHT and TOMORROW. Dane also got to sit down and talk with the CEO of Big Machine Records Scott Borchetta about his event happening at the Brickyard tomorow. Be sure you don’t miss out!