× Matt Bubala Full Show 9-7-19

This weekend Matt and Roger keep things rolling while Jess is out of town! Matt shares fond memories and a heartfelt tribute to his brother after his passing earlier this week. Then, we hear Matt and Roger’s thoughts on the Bears game and the recent Cubs gameplay. At 2 a.m., we talk to Grant Werner and Jon Sundal about the many suburban food scene options offered by the Karas Restaurant Group. Later on, U.S. Paranormal Research’s Bryan Meisinger and Nicole Repa along with Scott Musial from the Chicago Paranormal League talk to Matt about their involvement with the paranormal. We also discuss President Trump’s tweet on Hurricane Dorian forecasting and a questionable luxury stop by an Air National Guard crew outside of Glasgow, Scotland. The full show podcast can be found below.