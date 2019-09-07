Jon Hansen Full Show 9.6.19: What’s up with space, Finish the headline and “Blockbuster” Blake Stubbs!

Posted 1:13 AM, September 7, 2019, by , Updated at 11:08PM, September 6, 2019

PHOTO: Jon Hansen

Tonight on WGN’s Night-side, Jon Hansen is at the helm as we speak with Space.com writer and space expert Mike Wall.  What does the universe hold tonight?  Listen in and find out with Mike Wall! Then, to give us some insight into the latest hit movies, the one and only “Blockbuster” Blake Stubbs joins us to talk about the new release of “IT” and the best Horror Movie villains of all time.  All this and more!

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.